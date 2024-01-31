United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Hotel Figueroa
Photograph: Tanveer Badal PhotographyHotel Figueroa

The best sleep retreats in the U.S.

You look tired, and the best sleep retreats in the U.S. can help—from immersive programs to one-night solutions

Lauren Dana
Written by
Lauren Dana
Advertising

Struggling to snooze? You're not alone. In fact, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), approximately 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from some sort of chronic or ongoing sleep disorder. Similarly, the National Sleep Foundation reports that up to 30 percent of Americans struggle with insomnia. With this in mind, it's no wonder why sleep tourism has grown increasingly popular, with more and more hotels around the globe continuing to offer sleep-centric packages and amenities to help their guests get some rest.

As someone who has struggled to fall—and stay—asleep for quite some time, I was especially intrigued to experience a sleep retreat. When the opportunity arose to jet to France's Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa to try their signature Royal Sleep Experience, I jumped at it. At first, it sounded too good to be true, especially considering how jetlagged I'd be following the eight-hour flight from New York.

I was pleasantly surprised by the experience, which included luxury suite accommodations with double blackout curtains and a deep-soaking tub to truly unwind before bedtime. A few hours before bed, I enjoyed a delicious, seasonally driven dinner at the on-site restaurant, featuring lean proteins and tryptophan-rich ingredients so as not to upset the stomach and help boost sleep. I washed everything down with the aptly named Sleeping Beauty mocktail.

Upon returning to my suite post-dinner, I was delighted to find that my curtains were drawn, an AIME© Sleep & Glow Kit (which included melatonin-based drops to mix in water and a calming sleep mist), and a satin sleep mask was left on my pillow. I took my sleep drops, sipped on a homemade herbal tea blend, turned on the provided sound machine and was lulled off to sleep. Fast-forward to the morning, I felt truly well-rested—for maybe the first time in years.

Fortunately, you don't necessarily need to hop on a plane to France to experience a good night's sleep. That's because several hotels across America are jumping on the sleep tourism bandwagon stateside with options ranging from intense multi-night retreats to unique suites complete with savvy tech and sleep-centric amenities and treatments. Ahead, we've rounded up the best hotel sleep experiences across the U.S. 

Best sleep retreats in the U.S.

Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort | Lanai City, HI
Photograph: Courtesy Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort

1. Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort | Lanai City, HI

Jet off to the lush Hawaiian island of Lanai to catch up on some R&R in paradise. At the wellness-centric Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, travelers can splurge on the Rest and Recovery Package, a five-night retreat that’s specially designed to help them manage stress and improve sleep thanks to one-on-one support from a team of Sensei Guides and expert practitioners. Before their stay, guests will fill out a questionnaire, track their sleep and connect with their Sensai Guide to craft a custom itinerary based on their specific sleep goals. Other package highlights include two 90-minute spa treatments, a slew of well-being programming (from forest bathing to breathwork to yoga), and a session at the Lānaʻi Adventure Park—that is, all in addition to uber-luxe accommodations and dining by Nobu (yes, that Nobu).

Mountain Shadows Resorts | Paradise Valley, AZ
Photograph: SPLENDID Photo Co.

2. Mountain Shadows Resorts | Paradise Valley, AZ

Escape to this dreamy desert oasis—which, as you can guess by its name, offers sweeping views of Camelback Mountain—to snooze in style. Book the property’s Moon & Stars Sleep Package to receive an assortment of soothing amenities to help you sleep, including Golden Moon Milk at bedtime—packed with anti-inflammatory turmeric, calming lavender and cardamom, and restorative botanicals like reishi and blue lotus. Guests will also receive a 90-day sleep journal, a special aromatherapy sleep mist formulated with lavender floral water, cedarwood and Himalayan pink salt and, last but not least, a mulberry silk eye mask.

Advertising
Smyth Tribeca | New York, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Smyth Tribeca

3. Smyth Tribeca | New York, NY

As you’ll see throughout this piece, The City That Never Sleeps offers a surprising number of sleep-centric offerings, and the SleepMore at Smyth package at the trendy Smyth Tribeca is among our favorites. In addition to 10 percent off room rates, guests also enjoy breakfast in bed— Belgian waffles and buttermilk pancakes, anyone?—courtesy of the on-site Smyth Tavern, along with a magnesium sleep spray, their choice of plush pillows and a special tea to help promote a good night's sleep. Perhaps the best (and most unique) amenity of all is a concierge-arranged visit to the nearby Mysterious Bookshop to pick up some bedtime reads. While the package is not listed online, guests can call the hotel to book (917-997-2700)—just be sure to mention "SleepMore at Smyth."

Castle Hot Springs | Morristown, AZ
Photograph: Courtesy Castle Hot Springs

4. Castle Hot Springs | Morristown, AZ

Spanning 1,100 tranquil desert acres, this luxury all-inclusive spa resort is famous for its namesake mineral-rich hot springs, which are available exclusively to hotel guests. In 2024, the property will offer not one, but two sleep retreats to help guests practice (and, of course, maintain!) healthy sleep habits. The three-night retreats (February 15-18 and June 6-9) are led by acclaimed sleep research and author Rebecca Robbins, PhD, who will guide guests through meditations and discussions. Travelers will also have the opportunity to partake in sleep-centric activities—such as circadian-boosting and morning yoga—designed to help foster uninterrupted rest come nighttime.

Advertising
Hotel Figueroa | Los Angeles, CA
Photograph: Tanveer Badal Photography

5. Hotel Figueroa | Los Angeles, CA

Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, Hotel Figueroa (more colloquially known as “The Fig” is the perfect place for tired travelers to rest their heads in the City of Angels. Book the property’s beloved Rest & Recovery Suite, outfitted with some of the most cutting-edge sleep and wellness brands for the ultimate night's sleep. (Think: Custom Pluto pillows, an AI-powered Eight Sleep mattress for optimal temperature control, Molekule air purifiers, Bollsen Life+ earplugs and Rookie Wellness sleep sticks to stimulate your circadian rhythm.)

Travelers can also book the hotel’s newly unveiled “Slumber in Style” package to receive a limited-edition OSEA Malibu Sleep Kit—which includes a Vegas nerve oil (featuring a blend of therapeutic essential oils), Vagus bath oil for a calming pre-bed soak or shower and a Vagus Nerve Pillow Mist for an extra-soothing touch)—and a branded Hotel Figueroa sleep mask.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort | Miami, FL
Photograph: Courtesy Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

6. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort | Miami, FL

Miami may be known for its pulsing nightlife and entertainment scene, but those craving a more tranquil experience should check into Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. Boasting the largest spa on the Eastern Seaboard at over 70,000 square feet, this oceanfront oasis will impress relaxation-seekers of all ages. Sleep-deprived travelers can book the Sleep Well Retreat, created in collaboration with Bryte, creators of the innovative Bryte Balance™ smart bed (which utilizes smart technology to 1) put you to sleep and 2) help you stay asleep). The four-night experience includes daily breakfast and lunch; a stay in a one-bedroom luxury apartment equipped with the aforementioned smart bed; a 50-minute pro sleep body treatment, four touchless wellness treatments (don’t miss the Sleep Well Touchless Circuit ); a welcome gift (including a wellness journal, beach tote and the book Sleep for Success! Everything You Must Know About Sleep But Are Too Tired to Ask, by Rebecca Robins). Additionally, all guests enjoy access to the fitness center, the thermal hydrotherapy circuit, and the ability to 75-plus weekly fitness classes.

Advertising
Lake Nona Wave Hotel | Orlando, FL
Photograph: Goran Kosanovic/VRX Studios

7. Lake Nona Wave Hotel | Orlando, FL

Orlando may be most famous for its crowded theme parks, but those seeking reprieve can reserve a stay at Lake Nona Wave Hotel, which offers a dedicated category of rooms specially designed for sleep and wellness. The Well+Tech accommodations are outfitted with the same Bryte mattresses as previously mentioned, a snoring aid by SleepScore and tasty CBD-infused beverages from MAD TASTY to help calm the mind before bedtime. It’s also worth noting that all room categories offer a robust pillow menu, AI-powered View Smart Windows that adjust in response to the sun to increase access to natural light (ultimately leading to more sleep), and on-demand wellness practitioners, including a resident sleep expert available for private consults.

Lotte New York Palace | New York, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Lotte New York Palace

8. Lotte New York Palace | New York, NY

Lotte New York Palace is amongst New York City’s most luxurious hotels thanks to its selection of sumptuous rooms and suites. Among the most unique—and splurge-worthy—offerings is the Hästens Ultimate Sleep Suite. Set 43 stories above the bustling streets, this 3,500-square-foot, two-bedroom suite was designed in partnership with Hästens, a Swedish company that produces some of the world’s most expensive and luxe mattresses, each made intricately by hand. Both bedrooms feature Hästens beds and en-suite bathrooms with en-suite soaking tubs for relaxing evening soaks, while other suite highlights include a spacious living and dining room, a library, a powder room, and a pantry-slash-wet bar. And since the suite is located in The Towers, guests enjoy added perks like butler service, a private lobby, nightly turndown service and packing and unpacking services.

Advertising
Equinox Hotel New York | New York, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Equinox Hotel New York

9. Equinox Hotel New York | New York, NY

Equinox Hotel New York—helmed by the same team behind the eponymously named luxury gym chain—is designed with fitness, wellness and sleep enthusiasts in mind. While all rooms were specially designed alongside experts to provide guests with a good night’s sleep—think motorized black-out curtains, temperature-regulating duvets, soundproofing and sumptuous mattresses—the two-night Art + Science of Sleep experience aims to offer guests deep, restorative sleep. The in-room AM + PM Rituals program helps regular guests’ circadian rhythm, while a special food and beverage delivery helps increase melatonin. Art + Science of Sleep guests can also enjoy two cryotherapy treatments to reduce cortisol levels and access to the Spave Wave Table, which, per the property, “provides the equivalent of 3 hours of sleep in just 30 minutes.”

Kimpton Alton | San Francisco, CA
Photograph: Mike Rivera Photo

10. Kimpton Alton | San Francisco, CA

Located in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood, Kimpton Alton is going the extra mile to help tired travelers catch some zzzs with a little help from CBD, which has been found to help alleviate anxiety and improve sleep. The “Leafy Dreams” package includes a luxurious sleep kit comprised of eucalyptus pillow spray, a sleep mask and CBD-infused chocolate caramel. Complimentary upgrades and late check-outs are offered based on availability. The package also includes a VIP experience at the nearby Cannabis Cultures dispensary—including a 20 percent discount to stock up on some goodies and a $50 Uber credit for transportation.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.