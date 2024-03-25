The Warm Springs Pools—also known as The Jefferson Pools (named for Thomas Jefferson, who supposedly visited these springs several times per day)—are aptly located in the quaint mountain town of Warm Springs. Today, these hot springs can be found on land owned by the 1776-era Omni Homestead resort. Fun fact: The original octagon-shaped stone basin that held the water dates back to 1761, making it the first spa structure in the U.S.

These historic geothermal pools, which reopened in December 2022 following a 14-month, $4 million rehabilitation, hover around 96° Fahrenheit year-round—making them ideal for soaking. Reservations are required to visit, and a dip in the waters here will set you back $25 per person. Also, keep in mind that the resort offers separate family and adult soaking sessions (some co-ed, some by gender since, depending on the time of day, they are swimsuit-optional).