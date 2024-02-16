The best spring break destinations in the U.S. for every type of traveler

1. Best for beach lovers: Huntington Beach, CA
With over eight miles of pristine, palm-fringed shoreline, Huntington Beach is the quintessential SoCal beach town—and I’m already dreaming of my next trip back since visiting in December. Oh, and did I mention it’s just an hour’s drive from Los Angeles?
Also known as Surf City, USA, Huntington Beach is a haven for surfers thanks to its year-round swell. Get your Zen on with Yoga on the Beach, which offers donation-based classes, or embark on a boat tour of the harbor before noshing on fresh seafood at Bearflag Fish Co. or grabbing a latte at Philz. At the end of your action-packed day by the beach, watch the sun slip into the ocean while sipping craft cocktails at Offshore 9 Rooftop Lounge or the Treehouse Lounge.