The best spring break destinations in the U.S. for every type of traveler

It’s not too late to enjoy a spring ski vacation, so as long as you know where to go. That said, look no further than Nevada’s Reno Tahoe region, which is near several ski hotspots—most notably Lake Tahoe, comprised of six ski resorts complete with fun for all experience levels plus some seriously stunning lake views—and makes the perfect home base. Beyond the slopes, travelers can hike to nearby Monkey Rock (flanked by postcard-worthy vistas and towing trees), grab a bite at the Reno Public Market (where you’ll find everything from BBQ to ramen) or enjoy some indoor fun at the interactive Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum. Animal lovers of all ages also need not miss the Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary. Open seasonally from March through November, the sanctuary is home to majestic creatures like wolves and bears.