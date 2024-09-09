The best destinations for a New England fall road trip

Salem often gets the gold for the spookiest destination in Massachusetts, but if you want something a little less predictable and more nuanced, Boston is calling. Jump on the Old Town Trolley’s Ghosts and Gravestones tour, where you can take a trolley through various spooky sites, including Boston’s oldest burying grounds, the Omni Parker House (a.k.a. the most haunted hotel in the city), and even walking amongst the dead. You can still certainly get your Salem fix here, too, by jumping on the Salem Ferry, where you can spend a day visiting where witches were burnt at the stake in the 1692 Salem witch trials. You’ll further want to head to Fort Warren, where “the lady in black” (the ghost of the wife of a soldier) is alleged to haunt to this day. For easy access to both the Ghosts and Gravestones tour and the Salem Ferry, make yourself comfortable at Boston Marriott Long Wharf.