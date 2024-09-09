The best destinations for a New England fall road trip

1. For hiking: Stowe, Vermont
One of the many factors that makes fall so great is the moderate temperatures, which makes September and October a prime time to visit places like Stowe, Vermont. Perched on Mount Mansfield, the highest peak in Vermont, Stowe, is an ideal escape for all of my mountain people. You’ll be situated near Stowe Recreation Path, Stowe Bike Path, and the Stowe Quiet Path, all picturesque trails that are prime for leaf-peeping. For an ideal place to stay, Outbound Stowe has direct access to Stowe’s Recreation Path and is charmingly set next to West Branch Little River. To really drive the mountain factor home, Topnotch Resort is set right at the foot of Mount Mansfield.