Newport, Rhode Island
Photograph: Courtesy Discover NewportNewport, Rhode Island
Photograph: Courtesy Discover Newport

The best destinations for a New England fall road trip

Hop in the car and explore the region in search of changing leaves and find something to do for every type of traveler

Kaitlyn Rosati
Written by Kaitlyn Rosati
USA contributor
Pumpkin spice lovers, rejoice. Fall is finally upon us (well, almost). It’s time to mark your calendars for sighting some proper fall foliage, frolicking in the leaves, and getting lost in a corn maze. While it’s easy to argue that fall is the superior season, not all regions are created equally when it comes to leaf peeping, and it’s no secret that one of the best in the country is in New England. If you’re looking for a proper fall getaway, here are 10 destinations for a New England fall road trip serving up your autumn fix.

New England fall road trip destinations

1. For hiking: Stowe, Vermont

Photograph: Shutterstock/ Songquan Deng

One of the many factors that makes fall so great is the moderate temperatures, which makes September and October a prime time to visit places like Stowe, Vermont. Perched on Mount Mansfield, the highest peak in Vermont, Stowe, is an ideal escape for all of my mountain people. You’ll be situated near Stowe Recreation Path, Stowe Bike Path, and the Stowe Quiet Path, all picturesque trails that are prime for leaf-peeping. For an ideal place to stay, Outbound Stowe has direct access to Stowe’s Recreation Path and is charmingly set next to West Branch Little River. To really drive the mountain factor home, Topnotch Resort is set right at the foot of Mount Mansfield.

2. For cocktail and beer aficionados: Biddeford, Maine

Photograph: Courtesy The Lincoln Hotel/Trent Bell

Often overlooked for its more popular neighbor, Portland, Biddeford, Maine, is one of the best-kept secrets in New England. Beautifully set on the coast, Biddeford provides access to three public beaches: Middle Beach, Fortune’s Rock Beach, and Biddeford Pool. Where Biddeford really shines, however, is its cocktail and brewery scene. Sacred Profrane Brewery and Tanktub offers a selection of craft beers that pair wonderfully with some of their savory menu items, like fish dip with saltines and their “lazy lobster bake.” Lucky Pigeon Brewing Co. has solely gluten-free beers, and Banded Brewing Co. is the town’s designated first brewery. For a cocktail, head to The Lobby Bar located inside The Lincoln Hotel, and for a brunch cocktail, head to Catface Cafe to savor their espresso martini.

3. For foodies: New Haven, Connecticut

Photograph: Courtesy Visit New Haven

Earlier this year, U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro boldly claimed New Haven as the pizza capital of the country. While New Yorkers squirmed over the sentiment, it is difficult to argue that New Haven doesn’t make a mean “apizza,” and if you want to plan a New England trip entirely around eating, New Haven is the answer. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is known as the best in the city, but Da Legna at Nolo, Ernie’s Pizzeria, Modern Apizza, and Sally’s Apizza shouldn’t be missed either. The city’s culinary offerings go far beyond just apizza (what New Haveners call pizza as a nod to its Neapolitan roots); here, you can get your fix of Greek cuisine at olea, slurp some ramen at Menya-Gumi, and warm up with the flavors of Jamaica at Jammin Jamaican Cuisine.

4. For the best foliage: Newport, Rhode Island

Photograph: Courtesy Discover Newport

Let’s be real; whether you are sad that summer is over or simply don’t obsess over autumn as much as the average Tumblr girlies do, fall foliage is undoubtedly a beautiful natural phenomenon. While you can see good foliage in various parts of New England, Newport, Rhode Island, is an underrated gem that is prime for catching those amber-hued trees. Prime time is typically in October, and one of the best places in town for those Insta-worthy fall pics is the 3.5-mile Cliff Walk. From there, you’ll be able to catch sights of both the Atlantic Ocean and the Newport Mansions, which are completely surrounded by leafy trees in shades of red, yellow, and orange.

5. For one last taste of summer: North Falmouth, Massachusetts

Photograph: Courtesy Sea Crest Beach Resort

If you’re pining to hang onto summer just a little while longer, nothing will get your fix quite like a New England beach town. And while you might be under the assumption that summer is the only time to visit places like North Falmouth, Massachusetts, fall is arguably better. Not only are the crowds fewer, but you get the treat of enjoying both the crashing waves of Cape Cod and the drop-dead gorgeous foliage. For a resort located right on the water, head to Sea Crest Beach Resort, where you can wake up each day to the salty air and take those therapeutic long walks on the beach as you cry that summer is over. No fake summer is complete without some seafood, so grab some New England Clam Chowder, Haddock & Chips, and, of course, a quintessential New England Lobster Roll from The Hatch.

6. For small-town rustic charm: Littleton, New Hampshire

Photograph: Dennis Welsh

Sometimes, we just need a quiet escape, and that’s where rustic American small towns come in. Insert Littleton, New Hampshire. Here, the best plan is to have minimal to no plans. Simply enjoy the relaxed, quaint surroundings of Littleton, which is known as one of the best places in New Hampshire to be fully immersed in the dramatic fall foliage. Grab a bite at Chang Thai Cafe by Chopped contestant Emshika Alberini, and head to Chutters afterward to experience the longest candy counter in the world. One thing’s for sure: you can’t leave town without jumping on the Mount Washington Cog Railway to ride to the top of Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast.

7. For all things quintessential fall: Burlington, Vermont

Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Vermont

Whether it’s sipping cider, attending a pumpkin festival, or going apple picking, autumn is the time for very specific and quirky outdoor activities. And nowhere in New England does it better than Burlington, Vermont. Just an easy train ride away from New York City via Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express service, Burlington is the place to be for all things fall. Go pumpkin picking, hop on a hayride, and get lost in a corn maze at Sam Mazza's Farm Market or The Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville. For a real hands-on experience, join the Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin' Festival. For cider-sipping, head to Citizen Cider, Cold Hollow, and VT Cider Lab at the Essex Experience. For a fall-tastic place to stay, Hotel Vermont has just launched a Fall Foliage Hotline. Guests of the hotel can call (802) 651-0080 from September through October, and the Hotel Vermont concierge team will provide insider tips on how to get the most out of viewing Vermont’s foliage.

8. For your inner child: Kent, Connecticut

Photograph: Courtesy Club Getaway

Raise your hand if you’re sick of adulting. Club Getaway in Kent, Connecticut is here to feed your inner child and make you forget the stresses that come with, well, being an adult. Sprawled over 300 acres of land, Club Getaway is jam-packed with activities, making for a truly unconventional fall getaway. Whether it’s ziplining, sky cycling, going on a pub hike, playing on giant swings, or perfecting your archery skills, Club Getaway is a safe place to leave your priorities at home and simply be a kid again. Note that Club Getaway closes for the season in mid-October and offers designated dates for fall packages.

9. For a spectacularly spooky time: Boston, Massachusetts

Photograph: Shutterstock

Salem often gets the gold for the spookiest destination in Massachusetts, but if you want something a little less predictable and more nuanced, Boston is calling. Jump on the Old Town Trolley’s Ghosts and Gravestones tour, where you can take a trolley through various spooky sites, including Boston’s oldest burying grounds, the Omni Parker House (a.k.a. the most haunted hotel in the city), and even walking amongst the dead. You can still certainly get your Salem fix here, too, by jumping on the Salem Ferry, where you can spend a day visiting where witches were burnt at the stake in the 1692 Salem witch trials. You’ll further want to head to Fort Warren, where “the lady in black” (the ghost of the wife of a soldier) is alleged to haunt to this day. For easy access to both the Ghosts and Gravestones tour and the Salem Ferry, make yourself comfortable at Boston Marriott Long Wharf.

10. For a dog-friendly getaway: Acadia National Park, Maine

Photograph: Shutterstock

Last but certainly not least is one of the most beautiful places in New England year-round: Acadia National Park. Spanning 50,000 acres, Acadia National Park is a great place to be outdoors in the fall and, therefore, a great place to bring your furry best friend. It’s one of the few parks that allows pets, and dogs are welcome as long as they stay leashed. For peak foliage, you’ll want to head here in October. Your accommodation is just as important as the destination you choose, and with a pet, that’s even more so. Terramor Outdoor Resort is deep in the woods, giving you close access to both the park with just two minutes to its entrance. There’s even a designated dog park within the grounds, giving your pup plenty of options to take in one of the most beautiful parts of the Northeast.

