10 quirky natural phenomena in the U.S. to experience at least once

These curious natural wonders in the U.S. have got to be seen to be believed

Who doesn’t love a good bucket list adventure, especially when it’s right here in the U.S.? From ocean waves glowing neon blue to a waterfall that looks like it’s flowing with molten lava and a mesmerizing geyser at one of America's most famous national parks, these natural wonders are anything but ordinary.

Get ready to be spellbound, friends. Whether you consider yourself outdoorsy or simply someone who's into discovering hidden gems, here are nature’s most magical wonders to slot into your travel plans. Make sure your camera is handy. You’re going to want to 'gram all of these.

RECOMMENDED: The best natural wonders in the U.S.