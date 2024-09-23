10 quirky natural phenomena in the U.S. to experience at least once

1. Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone’s Old Faithful lives up to its name with near-clockwork precision. Of the nearly 500 geysers at Yellowstone, park rangers can predict the eruptions of just six, including Old Faithful. This legendary geyser shoots water up to 180 feet in the air, on average, every 92 minutes. Rangers can pinpoint the next eruption within a 10-minute window, making Old Faithful one of nature’s most reliable spectacles.
Time Out tip: Check the National Park Service website or the free NPS mobile app for the next eruption time. There’s even a live-stream webcam so you can watch the magic unfold from your couch.