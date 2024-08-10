Whether or not you scored tickets to any concerts at Fenway Park this summer, you can revel in the spirit beforehand at Time Out Market. The Fenway food hall hosts a series of concert pregame parties this summer, including ahead of the Green Day show on Wednesday, Aug. 7; and two Tate McRae concerts on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9–10. A live DJ will be spinning the artists' songs and inspired playlists, while Time Out's two bars craft special drinks for the occasion.