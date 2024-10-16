Claim your spot on a new culinary cruise out of Boston

Leaf-peeping season is a pleasant time to cruise out of Boston Harbor—and next fall, food fans with an affinity for the sea can make it the adventure of a lifetime. Chefs Making Waves, a culinary cruise series, will offer a new, all-inclusive, four-night excursion from Boston to Canada in October 2025.

The stacked lineup of celebrity chefs aboard Chefs Making Waves: Destination New England will read familiar to fans of Iron Chef America, Top Chef and other food TV. With more culinary talent to be announced before departure, the list already includes Andrew Zimmern, Alton Brown, Alex Guarnaschelli, Eric Adjepong, Boston’s own Jamie Bissonnette and more famous names. Check out the full lineup of traveling chefs, so far, below.

Photograph: Courtesy Chefs Making Waves / Tammy Vega Chef Marc Murphy poses with a fan aboard Chefs Making Waves.

Passengers will get to meet the featured chefs at various cooking demos, culinary conversations and dining experiences on the ship. Chef pop-ups at restaurants on board will offer reservations, and there will also be buffet spotlights scheduled, with an array of seasonal dishes on offer from the guests of honor.

All of this while taking in the glorious foliage and scenery from Boston to Portland, Maine, and Saint John, New Brunswick.

Did we mention the fully stocked open bars on board, the pool deck with hot tubs, and the casino, spa and sports facilities? The experience will also feature theme parties, mixology demonstrations and wellness opportunities. The festivities take place aboard the Norwegian Gem cruise liner.

Chefs Making Waves: Destination New England will be the third such epicurean excursion from Sixthman, producers of Rock the Boat, Cayamo and other festival experiences on both land and sea, in conjunction with A21 (an experiential marketing agency) and EBG (travel tech solutions). The first trip sailed from Miami to the Caribbean, and an excursion from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico, departs in May.

Presale signup is underway to join Chefs Making Waves: Destination New England, with public sales starting Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 2pm. Prices start around $1,600 for the all-inclusive experience. The trip embarks from Boston October 25–28, 2025.

