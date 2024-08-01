I tried Boston’s first manicure robot—here's what it’s like

When I think about the artificial intelligence revolution, I never imagined it giving me a manicure. But now that’s a possibility, thanks to beauty-industry robotics pioneer Clockwork and its nail-painting robot. A partnership with real estate firm Tishman Speyer brings the proprietary AI technology to Boston for the first time. Located at 125 High St. in the Financial District, I was excited to try the $10, 10-minute “minicure” for myself.

First, a clarification. The service isn’t a full manicure, just a polish—a robot can only do so much. Clockwork recommends that you prep for your appointment by removing polish and shaping your nails. Or, you can arrive early to use polish remover (the robot helps by twisting the jar for you!), files and other tools onsite.

Photo: Courtesy Tara Bellucci

Once you have a clean, smooth surface for the bot to do its thing, you’ll choose a color pod from the panel on the side of the machine. I went with a seasonal shimmery pink called Lola, and inserted the pod where instructed.

There is a learning curve, the team tells me, to having a robot paint your nails, but there’s a helpful step-by-step tutorial on the machine to guide me along. The main thing, I learn, is that you cannot move your hand during the process—as the robot paints perfectly, we imperfect humans can be quite twitchy. Guides on the bot tell me where to put my fingers, and a little belt tightens around my digits to hold them steady. (Don’t worry, it immediately releases if you pull your hand out.) Like a tiny, finger-sized MRI, I push my hand into the machine, say or press a “ready” button, and hold still while the robot does its scan. It uses 3D imaging to take a picture of my nail, then paints it in a spiral pattern. It’s pretty fascinating to watch, actually.

After the first couple fingers I’m blazing through, saying “ready” with extreme confidence. But the thumbs give me pause. Since I’m instructed to insert my hand in the machine like I’m giving it a handshake, I unconsciously press down, which triggers the movement sensor—it stops painting as an alert pops up on the screen, and I pull my hand out. No big; my thumb just goes for a twist in the polish remover before I reset and try not to press down. Eventually, my thumbs get their shiny pink coats and I feel absurdly accomplished for someone who hasn’t really done anything.

There’s an optional, final step that does require a human touch. Clockwork provides decidedly non-futuristic bottles of top coat and quick-dry drops to set your mani if you choose. So this hot pink polish lasts as long as possible, I take advantage and quickly coat my nails the old-fashioned way before leaving the office building lobby. Despite this 1-minute additional step, I’m on my way in a fraction of the time of a normal manicure. I head outside, hoping someone on the way home will compliment my nails so that I can tell them, “thanks! A robot did it!”

Photograph: Courtesy Tara Bellucci

I’m someone who loves a regular manicure as self-care; I usually go to my neighborhood place in the South End every three to six weeks. While Clockwork won’t replace my favorite nail techs, I see it as a fun option for a quick polish change in between services when my cuticles don’t need attention. That’s also how the robot’s creators envision it, too.

“We view our technology as complementary to talented nail technicians—not as a replacement,” says Renuka Apte, Clockwork co-founder and CEO. “Nail technicians shine in areas requiring creativity, pampering, and premium services, while our robots step in for those seeking quick and affordable, yet high-quality nail services.”

Since the Clockwork minicure is completely self-guided, introverts may love that you don’t have to talk to a human. “Think of all the hard-working moms, dedicated nurses, bustling professionals, and anyone juggling work, family, or both. Sometimes, all you need is a quick fix or a precious 10-minute breather amidst the daily hustle,” Apte says. “It's for these moments that our manicure robot is here, providing a much-needed express option and a slice of 'me time' in a hectic day.”

More cities will get to experience it soon. There are multiple New England partnerships in the works that will be announced in the coming months, Apte says, and Rhode Island should be seeing its own nail-painting robot “very soon.”

If you’re in downtown Boston and have 10 minutes, this $10 experience is a good way to squeeze in an inexpensive beauty moment on the go. And of course, it’ll give you a unique talking point should anyone admire your nails.

Clockwork at 125 High St. is open for reservations now. It's currently offering 20% off with code BOS20.