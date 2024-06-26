Ten years after debuting Vialé in Central Square, chef Greg Reeves and Shauna Reyburn have something new in the neighborhood. Althea opened in May on the ground floor of Sonder 907 Main, a boutique hotel in Cambridge. With an outdoor bar plus exposed brick vibes inside the restaurant, Althea offers eclectic American fare and a raw bar, plus natural wines and creative cocktails. Snag a seat on the expansive patio and you may see chef Reeves manning the outdoor grill. Even if it’s not in action, smoky flavors imbue menu items like smoky lamb ribs, smoky corn chowder and even special smoked cocktails.