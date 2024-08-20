Making the absolute most of Time Out Market’s global community of culinary stars, the Fenway food hall hosts a stop of Chefs on Tour on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Chef John van Zyl from Time Out Market Cape Town travels from South Africa to join Boston’s own Chef Tim Cushman to prepare and present a joint, four-course menu. You’ll start with a welcome cocktail and refreshing sashimi and tuna tataki, followed by two more savory dishes plus dessert—and plenty of fine-dining excellence by these two acclaimed chefs. Check out the full menu and make your reservation. Tickets are $110 or $150 with curated drink pairings.







