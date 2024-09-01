Harvest Ice Cream Cart Pop-Up

Back again to help beat the heat, Harvest is hosting another ice cream cart pop-up this summer. The Harvard Square stalwart, which has been a favorite of pretty much everyone since 1975, will offer a menu of decadent ice cream treats on their beautiful patio every Saturday and Sunday from noon-4pm. The pop-up runs weekly from July 13-September 1.

The menu from executive pastry chef Tab Volpe includes classic and throwback novelties. Rotating flavors of push pops will feature the likes of raspberry lime rickey, banana split and peanut butter cup. An ice cream sandwich is also in order, made from chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream and mini chocolate chips; as well as dressed-up ice cream cones like praline with hazelnut ice cream, Nutella and toasted praline pieces. Making this a brunch-friendly activity, Harvest will also serve coffee floats with La Colombe draft lattes with or without oat-milk ice cream.