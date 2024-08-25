Subscribe
Puritan & Company clambake
Photograph: Courtesy Puritan & Co.
  • Puritan & Company, Inman Sq

Puritan & Co. Clambake

Tanya Edwards
Written by Tanya Edwards
Contributor
One of the best restaurants in Cambridge, Puritan & Company's menu is packed with locally-sourced ingredients and New England touches from chef-owner Will Gilson and team. So a seasonal, outdoor clambake is not only seriously on-brand, but a solid way to end your summer.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, enjoy this communal experience with friends—and maybe make some new ones—while diving into a favorite summer meal. Puritan & Co.'s final clambake of the 2024 season starts at 6pm on the restaurant’s patio. 

The menu will feature all the New England classics, and some tastes you may not expect: stuffies, grilled Caesar salad, watermelon with chili-lime salt and Puritan’s famous clam chowder. For the main event, diners will feast on lobster, shrimp, mussels, clams and sides like corn, linguica and potatoes. The meal ends with a classic peach cobbler. 

Tickets cost $100 per person. More information is available online and reservations are on OpenTable (be sure to select "clambake").

www.puritancambridge.com/clambake
Puritan & Company
1166 Cambridge St
Cambridge
02139
Tremont St
$100

