A clambake outside is probably the ideal summer situation—but put it on a rooftop with stunning views of Boston, and you’ve got a great party. That’s what’s happening at Rooftop at the Revere, the cabana-covered rooftop, bar and restaurant at the Revere Hotel downtown.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, get into the hotel’s elevator and step out into the annual summer rooftop lobster clambake. From 6–8pm, start off socializing with a welcome cocktail before diving into an epic feast.

The evening kicks off with a raw bar, specialty cocktails, snacks and more. The event continues with a classic one-pound lobster and clambake with mussels, plus a cash bar stocked with suggested wine and cocktail pairings. The finale will include a selection of delicious desserts.

Tickets cost $125 per person.