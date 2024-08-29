Subscribe
Rooftop at Revere lobster clambake oysters
Photograph: Courtesy The Revere Hotel
  • Restaurants
  • Rooftop@Revere, Bay Village

The Rooftop at the Revere Annual Lobster Clambake

Tanya Edwards
Written by Tanya Edwards
Contributor
Time Out says

A clambake outside is probably the ideal summer situation—but put it on a rooftop with stunning views of Boston, and you’ve got a great party. That’s what’s happening at Rooftop at the Revere, the cabana-covered rooftop, bar and restaurant at the Revere Hotel downtown.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, get into the hotel’s elevator and step out into the annual summer rooftop lobster clambake. From 6–8pm, start off socializing with a welcome cocktail before diving into an epic feast. 

The evening kicks off with a raw bar, specialty cocktails, snacks and more. The event continues with a classic one-pound lobster and clambake with mussels, plus a cash bar stocked with suggested wine and cocktail pairings. The finale will include a selection of delicious desserts. 

Tickets cost $125 per person.

Details

Event website:
rooftopatrevere.com/upcoming-events/
Address
Rooftop@Revere
200 Stuart St (Revere Hotel)
Boston
02116
Cross street:
Charles St
Transport:
Green Line to Boylston
Price:
$125

Dates and times

Buy
