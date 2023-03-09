Bond Vet – Back Bay Grand Opening

Time Out says

Pet owners rejoice, Bond Vet has officially opened their 5th and newest location in Boston, welcome Bond Vet Back Bay. Bond Vet provides convenient, affordable and reliable care for your four-legged family members. They offer a broad range of wellness and urgent care services. Stop by this Saturday, March 11 from 12-2pm for Back Bay’s grand opening, open house party. There will be custom pet portraits, treats for pups and humans, raffles, free swag and more! Get all the details here.