Bond Vet – Back Bay Grand Opening

  • Things to do
Bond Vet – Back Bay Grand Opening
Bond Vet
Pet owners rejoice, Bond Vet has officially opened their 5th and newest location in Boston, welcome Bond Vet Back Bay. Bond Vet provides convenient, affordable and reliable care for your four-legged family members. They offer a broad range of wellness and urgent care services. Stop by this Saturday, March 11 from 12-2pm for Back Bay’s grand opening, open house party. There will be custom pet portraits, treats for pups and humans, raffles, free swag and more! Get all the details here.

Katie McAleer
Written by
Katie McAleer

Details

