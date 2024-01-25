Boston
Canyon Ranch Lenox Nordic Experiences with Two-Star Michelin Chefs

Canyon Ranch in Lenox
Canyon Ranch Lenox
This winter Canyon Ranch is hosting two unique weekends with two different two-starred Michelin Chefs! This weekend, January 26- 27, head to the Berkshires for an unforgettable stay at Canyon Ranch Lenox for their Nordic Wellness Weekend. with two-star Michelin chef Fredrik Berselius of Aska in New York City.  Chef Freddie will share his culinary artistry in a unique dinner, then guests can learn more about Nordic Wellness Strategies during a panel discussion on Saturday. Get all the details here.

Then on for Valentine’s weekend, February 17-18, Canyon Ranch Lenox will welcome two-star Michelin Chef Emma Bengtsson of Aquavit in New York City, to host two special meals highlighting Nordic flavors. Chef Emma will anchor her own Nordic Wellness and Happiness events February 16-18 at Canyon Ranch. Get all the details here.

