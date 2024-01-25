Boston
Moki Winter Wellness Village Popup

Moki Sauna
Enjoy a cold plunge and a wood-fired sauna right on the Rose Kennedy Greenway across from the Boston Harbor Hotel! Moki, a modern wellness experience bringing the Nordic sauna and cold plunge experience to urban environments. Book a session, grab a swimsuit and head down to enjoy your two-hour session. Each session is $55 and includes a sauna session and a cold plunge, you will also have access to private rinse stations, changing area and will be able to relax in the dome lounge where they also have convenient lockers to store your belongings. Get all the details and book your session here.

www.mokisauna.com/
