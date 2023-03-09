New England Cannabis Convention

Time Out says

This weekend the east coast cannabis industry is gathering at Hynes Convention Center. The convention will feature hundreds of companies representing every aspect of the cannabis and hemp industries, plus five full programming tracks running all three days, with over 120 expert speakers covering all the relevant topics and news for the New England markets. There will also be a brand-new debut by NECANN sponsor Ayr Wellness, the Ayrstream. Buy tickets online, or pay cash at the door for entry.