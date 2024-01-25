Boston
Sam Adams Anniversary 80’s Après Ski Party

Sam Adams
Time Out says

Throw on your best 80's Après Ski fit and join Sam Adams to celebrate the 4 year anniversary of their Boston Taproom! Live music by Up All Night will be in the Beer Hall from 6:30-9:30pm and DJ Javes will be spinning a special House Set from 6-10pm on the rooftop. Debuting for the first time will be two special innovation brews, Leap Beer and APRÈS CHIC. Make sure to enter the costume contest in the Beer Hall for a chance to win Ski Lift tickets to Gunstock, this free event is 21+, reserve your spot here.

Details

