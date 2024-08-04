Subscribe
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema watch party
Photograph: Courtesy Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
  • Things to do, Film events
  • Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Seaport District

"The Wizard of Oz" Movie Party

Tanya Edwards
Written by Tanya Edwards
Tap your shoes together three times, and you’ll be transported to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in the Seaport, which is hosting a special interactive screening of The Wizard of Oz. Okay, you’ll have to take the Silver Line to the Seaport theater. But it’ll still be pretty magical to see this classic film on the big screen.

On Sunday, August 4, at 11am, Alamo is screening the 1939 movie starring Judy Garland as a young girl who is whisked away to a magical land full of talking scarecrows, cowardly lions and one very green witch. The special event will immerse you in the timeless story with props like hair ribbons, Guild-approved lollipops and a little basket to carry all the goodies.

The Seaport cinema, known for tasty food and drinks served at your seat, will offer themed drinks during the family-friendly screening. Tickets are $18.31 per person.

Address
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
60 Seaport Blvd
#315
Boston
02210

