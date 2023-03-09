Boston
Try LEVIA’s New Limited-Edition Cannabis Infused Seltzer at AYR Back Bay

Craig Capello Photography
Launching this Friday, LEVIA is excited to introduce Key Lime Pie to their line cannabis infused seltzer. Available exclusively at AYR Back Bay, the The Key Lime Pie seltzer consists of a sativa cannabis blend with tart, citrusy and vanilla flavors, with intended effects of feeling inspired and alert. The limited run offering features original artwork from Patrick Pollard, a local Massachusetts illustrator specializing in figurative visual art. Learn more about LEVIA and find where to buy here.

Katie McAleer

Details

Event website:
levia.buzz/
Address:
