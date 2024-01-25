Boston
Winter Wine and Seltzer Fest at Time Out Market Boston
Timeout Market Boston
Join Timeout Market Boston for their Winter Wine and Seltzer Fest. Try a variety of flavorful wines and seltzers with purchase of a ticket. Enjoy live music, a silent auction plus all guests will be entered to win a door prize giveaway, items valued at over $1,000! You and your friends can grab a bite to eat right on site, all of Timeout Market’s amazing vendors will have food options available for purchase. Get all the details and purchase tickets here.

