hot choccy at Far Out Ice Cream TOMB
Photograph: Courtesy Far Out Ice Cream
  • Time Out Market
  • Time Out Market Boston, Fenway/Kenmore

Fall Festival at Time Out Market

Jacqueline Cain
Written by Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
Settle into autumn at Time Out Market's free, family-friendly Fall Fest on Sunday, Nov. 10. Get introduced to the hot choccy, a seasonal special from Far Out Ice Cream, at the elaborate hot choccy bar filled with fun toppings. Activities for everybody as well as live music to get you dancing are part of the day's entertainment. Plus, stay tuned for prizes and giveaways throughout the afternoon.

www.timeoutmarket.com/boston/event/family-fall-festival/
Time Out Market Boston
401 Park Dr
Boston
02215
Brookline Ave
free

