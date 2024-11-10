Fall Festival at Time Out Market

Settle into autumn at Time Out Market's free, family-friendly Fall Fest on Sunday, Nov. 10. Get introduced to the hot choccy, a seasonal special from Far Out Ice Cream, at the elaborate hot choccy bar filled with fun toppings. Activities for everybody as well as live music to get you dancing are part of the day's entertainment. Plus, stay tuned for prizes and giveaways throughout the afternoon.
- www.timeoutmarket.com/boston/event/family-fall-festival/
- Time Out Market Boston
- 401 Park Dr
- Boston
- 02215
- Brookline Ave
- free
