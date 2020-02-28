Archeological find unravels the Poreč of centuries past

Construction work on the Poreč waterfront will bring the city a new face - as it uncovers an old one.

The Museum of the Poreč Territory reports that a momentous archaeological discovery was made on Wednesday, February 26. of On the Poreč riviera, ruins were uncovered that date back to the 1400s. For museums, Wednesday's findings are among the most important of the decade; they are material evidence confirming the Poreč waterfront's Venetian heritage.

The announcement follows another exciting discovery this week of a Roman sea vessel in the same area. Archaeologists presume the vessel was small in size and crafted with a sewing technique characteristic of the historic Histri and Liburni people that once lived in the northeastern Adriatic.

Archaeologists plan to release more details about these intriguing glimpses into Istria's rich history in the upcoming months.