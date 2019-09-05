Organ Vida: 11th International Photography Festival
See what’s happening at the cutting-edge of contemporary photography at this city-wide festival. Organ Vida, Croatia’s foremost photography event, sees the international glitterati of the industry descend on Zagreb’s galleries, parks and museums for a month. With panel discussions and workshops, as well as exhibitions, the festival takes a political stance on the art form – proving there’s more to photography than Instagram selfies.
|Event website:
|https://hr-hr.facebook.com/OrganVida/
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Zagreb
|Address:
|
Zagreb
