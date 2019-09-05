Organ Vida: 11th International Photography Festival

Things to do, Exhibitions Various venues in Zagreb , Zagreb Thursday September 5 2019
Organ Vida
© Organ Vida
Ilona Szwarc, Indeed a New Woman
© Organ Vida
Elizabeth, Accra
© Organ Vida

See what’s happening at the cutting-edge of contemporary photography at this city-wide festival

See what’s happening at the cutting-edge of contemporary photography at this city-wide festival. Organ Vida, Croatia’s foremost photography event, sees the international glitterati of the industry descend on Zagreb’s galleries, parks and museums for a month. With panel discussions and workshops, as well as exhibitions, the festival takes a political stance on the art form – proving there’s more to photography than Instagram selfies.

Event website: https://hr-hr.facebook.com/OrganVida/
Venue name: Various venues in Zagreb
Address:
Zagreb

    • Various venues in Zagreb

