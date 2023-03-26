Where to stay in Macao: Accommodations for every type of traveller

Macao is best known for its casinos, but there is actually a lot more to explore in the former Portuguese colony. Head here to catch all the most-happening concerts and events, take some snaps at the most Instagrammable spots, and explore Macao's colourful culinary landscape. And if you're looking for swanky accommodations, the city has a wide variety of hotels offering everything from Michelin-starred restaurants to special experiences for kids. Whether you are staying in or going out, these hotels will keep you pampered with various unique amenities and services. It's a lot more than a comfortable stay!

