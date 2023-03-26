Where to stay in Macao: Accommodations for every type of traveller

Best stay for those in need of R&R
Located within the integrated resort Galaxy Macau, Banyan Tree is an all-suite urban resort in the heart of Cotai City. If you're after comfort, relaxation, privacy, and total luxury, Banyan Tree is where you should be booking accommodation. It is the only hotel in Macao with full-sized resort villas, so you are guaranteed your own private pool in all of its spacious suites. And if you book a villa, you can enjoy your own outdoor pool and indoor jet pool. The hotel showcases 245 spacious suites, 10 luxury villas, and one two-bedroom presidential suite that's 888sq m in size and flaunts panoramic views, a dining courtyard, and a private entertainment room. For that well-deserved spa-cation, you can book any of the 20 relaxing treatments at their award-winning spa, which offers 19 treatment rooms, including suites for couples. If you're tired of enjoying your suites, you can head out for a lovely private dining experience in a cabana in the hotel's outdoor pool or book their tailor-made Destination Dining experience for a one of a kind romantic dinner for you and your SO.