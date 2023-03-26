Hong Kong
  1. Banyan Tree Macau
    Photograph: Courtesy Banyan Tree Macau
  2. The Londoner Hotel, Macao
    Photograph: Courtesy The Londoner Hotel
Where to stay in Macao: Accommodations for every type of traveller

A wide variety of places to stay that caters to every need.

Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out editors
&
Irene Sam
Macao is best known for its casinos, but there is actually a lot more to explore in the former Portuguese colony. Head here to catch all the most-happening concerts and events, take some snaps at the most Instagrammable spots, and explore Macao's colourful culinary landscape. And if you're looking for swanky accommodations, the city has a wide variety of hotels offering everything from Michelin-starred restaurants to special experiences for kids. Whether you are staying in or going out, these hotels will keep you pampered with various unique amenities and services. It's a lot more than a comfortable stay! 

RECOMMENDED: Check out these incredible historical landmarks to visit when you're in town.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Where to stay in Macao

Banyan Tree Macau
Photograph: Courtesy Banyan Tree Macau,

Banyan Tree Macau

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels

Best stay for those in need of R&R

Located within the integrated resort Galaxy Macau, Banyan Tree is an all-suite urban resort in the heart of Cotai City. If you're after comfort, relaxation, privacy, and total luxury, Banyan Tree is where you should be booking accommodation. It is the only hotel in Macao with full-sized resort villas, so you are guaranteed your own private pool in all of its spacious suites. And if you book a villa, you can enjoy your own outdoor pool and indoor jet pool. The hotel showcases 245 spacious suites, 10 luxury villas, and one two-bedroom presidential suite that's ​​888sq m in size and flaunts panoramic views, a dining courtyard, and a private entertainment room. For that well-deserved spa-cation, you can book any of the 20 relaxing treatments at their award-winning spa, which offers 19 treatment rooms, including suites for couples. If you're tired of enjoying your suites, you can head out for a lovely private dining experience in a cabana in the hotel's outdoor pool or book their tailor-made Destination Dining experience for a one of a kind romantic dinner for you and your SO.

Check prices
The Londoner Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Londoner Hotel

The Londoner Hotel

  • Hotels

Best stay for those who love all things British

The Londoner Hotel is one of the newest hotels in Macao located inside the integrated resort project of Sands China, The Londoner Macao. Get ready to step into a celebration of all things British. Here, you'll see iconic fixtures like Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament, and even royal guard sculptures. You'll hear British pop music blaring in the speakers, from Elton John to Spice Girls, and you'll get to dine at restaurants like Churchill's Table and soon to open Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill. As for the suites, the hotel showcases a David Beckham suite designed by the football legend – the first celebrity-designed suite in Macao. The hotel guests can also enjoy a luxurious London lifestyle at the exclusive club, The Residence, where they serve an international buffet breakfast, afternoon tea, snacks throughout the day and cocktails in the evening. 

Check prices
Galaxy Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Galaxy Hotel

Galaxy Hotel

  • Hotels

Best stay for leisure seekers

The hotel is located in the sprawling complex of Galaxy Macau in the city's Cotai Strip. It showcases 1307 rooms and 142 deluxe suites, complete with plush bedding, Bulgari bathroom amenities, and a complimentary mini-bar. As part of the expansive complex, the hotel offers easy access to world-class amenities ideal for your leisure trip. This includes access to over 120 drinking and dining facilities like the Macao outpost of Michelin-starred 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana and the posh The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, perfect for whisky aficionados. And though it is closed right now for its annual maintenance, those looking for the ultimate water adventure can watch out for the reopening of the sprawling 75,000sq m Grand Resort Deck in the second quarter of 2023. The deck flaunts a stretch of pristine white sand beach, the world’s longest Skytop Aquatic Adventure River Ride, and the world's largest Skytop Wave Pool covering 8,000sq m. 

Check prices
Grand Lisboa Hotel
Presidential Suite Photograph: Courtesy Derry Sio/Grand Lisboa Hotel

Grand Lisboa Hotel

  • Hotels

Best stay for gourmets

Inspired by the city's lotus symbol and rich heritage, Grand Lisboa is a stunning architectural wonder soaring above the downtown area of the Macau Peninsula. The hotel is especially suitable for discerning gourmets who would like to wine and dine without leaving their hotel. Here you can find three-Michelin-starred restaurant Robuchon au Dôme sitting on top of the hotel under the vaulted glass dome. Along with an exquisite menu of contemporary French cuisine, the restaurant offers the most extensive and exclusive wine collection in Asia with over 17,800 labels. Since 2005, the restaurant has been receiving the Wine Spectator's 'Grand Award' for its remarkable range of wines. 

Another of the hotel's Michelin-starred restaurants, The Eight, offers innovative Cantonese cuisine and one of the best dim sum selections in town, which includes exquisite goldfish-shaped crystal blue shrimp dumplings. 

Sheraton Grand Macao
Photograph: Courtesy Sheraton Grand Macao

Sheraton Grand Macao

  • Hotels

Best stay for families

Travelling with kids and need special amenities to keep them entertained? Sheraton Grand Macao would be an excellent choice for the entire family to have a blast! The hotel has 33 suites explicitly designed for families with young children. The Family Suites feature two interconnecting rooms: a master bedroom for parents and a children's bedroom with bunk beds complete with children's craft table and an entertainment centre with a 42-inch flat screen TV, PlayStation 4 game console, board games, and Nintendo Switch available upon request. The bathroom comes with bathrobes and bath amenities specially designed for kids. Cribs, strollers, baby chairs, bed guards, and other items for babies and toddlers are available on request. The hotel also offers a special kid's salon located in Shine Spa for Sheraton. Children will enjoy getting their hair done while sitting in a miniature hot pink Volkswagen Beetle or a stylish blue Audi R8 Spyder!

Check prices
Morpheus
Photograph: Courtesy Morpheus

Morpheus

  • Hotels

Best stay for the stylish 

It's hard not to notice City of Dreams' futuristic hotel, Morpheus, in Macao. Designed with a striking exoskeleton exterior, the hotel is a place where innovation meets luxury, redefining high-end hospitality with the world's most exquisite brands throughout its guest rooms and villas.

Inside the boundary-breaking architecture of Zaha Hadid, designer Peter Remedios works his magic in the interior design accented with stunning contemporary art by internationally renowned artists KAWS and Jean-Michel Othoniel. Royal Selangor bathroom accessories can be seen alongside Hermès and Acqua di Parma bath amenities and Dyson hair dryers. Stylish gourmets will be delighted to find Alain Ducasse's first Macao flagship at the Morpheus serving up his signature expression of contemporary French cuisine, as well as fine dining Chinese restaurant Yí offering contemporary Chinese cuisine in a seasonal tasting menu. 

Check prices
Wynn Palace
Photograph: Courtesy Wynn Palace

Wynn Palace

  • Hotels

Best stay for guests looking for traditional opulence

From its high ceiling, spacious corridors, and lavish floral-themed decor to its rare art collection, the hotel presents the grandeur of royalty. It boasts 1,706 spacious rooms and suites with plush custom-designed Wynn Dream Beds and linens. If you book a stay at the Fountain Suite, you'll get to enjoy a magnificent view of the eight-acre Performance Lake. Those willing to spend some cash can shop at the hotel's retail esplanade featuring over 50 of the world's finest designer labels, including Chanel and Hermès. 

The hotel's numerous eye-catching artworks make it a perfect place to accommodate sophisticated individuals who appreciate great works of art. The hotel's art collection includes a set of four rare porcelain Qing Dynasty vases – once part of the porcelain collection of the Duchess of Buccleuch, Elizabeth Montagu – and works of the world's leading artists, including American artist Jeff Koons. And when it comes to fine dining, guests can relish elegant Cantonese cuisine served in the luxurious jade-hued room of Michelin-starred restaurant Wing Lei Palace, complete with views of the vibrant fountains.  

Check prices
The St. Regis Macao
Empire Suite I Photograph: Courtesy The St Regis Macao

The St. Regis Macao

  • Hotels

Best stay for people looking for a bespoke service

Planning for a perfect vacation can be exhausting and overwhelming. Those who need extra care or specific accommodation requirements can take advantage of The St. Regis Macao's 24-hour Butler Service. Guests can customise their stay according to their specific needs, tastes, and preferences. Upon arrival, those who booked for this service will enjoy the assistance of a butler to unpack and store their luggage. From running a bubble bath to organising itineraries, making reservations at the best restaurants, or collecting a thoughtful last-minute gift for a loved one, no request is too small or unattainable. The butler can also arrange coffee or tea to be served in the guest's room and, if requested, will arrive after the guest's morning wake-up call to draw the shades.

Mandarin Oriental
Premier view room I Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Macau

Mandarin Oriental

  • Hotels

Best stay for savvy bar lovers

Offering sweeping views of the glittering Macao Peninsula and the South China Sea, Mandarin Oriental is one of the very few hotels in town with a waterfront setting. In addition to having a lobby lounge where stylish individuals mingle during the day, the bar is where the excitement begins early into the evening. With its stunning interior and impressive double-height windows as a backdrop, Vida Rica Bar is the place to be for spectacular sunsets and remarkable views of Macao's evening skyline. The venue features three different bar experiences where guests can enjoy Champagne, tapas and coffee, and craft cocktails made by a crop of talented bartenders hailing from different parts of the world. 

Explore Macao

