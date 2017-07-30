Don't miss the International Chamber Music Festival of Jerusalem

Classical musicians and classical music enthusiasts alike flock to Jerusalem for this 10-day September festival.
10 days, 14 classical concerts, and the historic YMCA auditorium can only mean one thing: the International Chamber Music Festival is returning to Jerusalem. The festival, which has been occurring for two decades, promises international works, pieces from Israeli composers, and Mendelssohn’s Octet, Opus 20, which concludes the festival every year.
From August 31-September 9, Join the 63 violinists, bassists, harpist, clarinetists and more, in a celebration of chamber music truly fit for a palace. Check their WEBSITE for times.
