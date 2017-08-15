  • Blog
  • Theater & Performance
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

First Georgian food now Georgian dance???

By Time Out Israel writers Posted: Tuesday August 15 2017, 3:52pm

First Georgian food now Georgian dance???
© PR

So you’ve sampled the best of the Georgian food offerings in Israel, but what about Georgian dance?

 

A quarter century after diplomatic relations were formally established between Georgia and Israel, the national dance company of Georgia is performing in Israel. Erisioni, the company whose name means “light on the hill,” are bringing their talent to three major cities in Israel over the last days of Sukkot.

© PR

 

The company will perform “Treasures of Georgia” in Tel Aviv, Beer Sheva, and Haifa, as a part of their current international tour. Promising 100 artists, 800 costumes, a live orchestra, and 130 years of international acclaim, this performance is one not to be missed.

Erisioni will perform at Amphi Park in Beer Sheva on 9/10, the Performing Arts Center in Tel Aviv on 10/10, and Congress Center in Haifa on 12/10. All performances start at 20:00.

© PR

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Guest blogger
By Time Out Israel writers
Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest