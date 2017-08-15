First Georgian food now Georgian dance???

So you’ve sampled the best of the Georgian food offerings in Israel, but what about Georgian dance?

A quarter century after diplomatic relations were formally established between Georgia and Israel, the national dance company of Georgia is performing in Israel. Erisioni, the company whose name means “light on the hill,” are bringing their talent to three major cities in Israel over the last days of Sukkot.



© PR

The company will perform “Treasures of Georgia” in Tel Aviv, Beer Sheva, and Haifa, as a part of their current international tour. Promising 100 artists, 800 costumes, a live orchestra, and 130 years of international acclaim, this performance is one not to be missed.



Erisioni will perform at Amphi Park in Beer Sheva on 9/10, the Performing Arts Center in Tel Aviv on 10/10, and Congress Center in Haifa on 12/10. All performances start at 20:00.