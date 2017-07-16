Levi's adds Tel Aviv to their 'Destination Tee' collection

Levi’s put Israel on the proverbial map – rather, shirt – with the recent addition of Tel Aviv to their Destination Tee collection.

The collection features cities around the world that are celebrated for their role as a fashion capital, and worth a visit, including London, Berlin, New York, and now Tel Aviv.

The black and white shirts feature the words “Tel Aviv” emblazoned in all caps above the Levi’s logo.

Within days, Israeli fashion bloggers, writers, and athletes shared posts in their shirts with the hashtag #levistelaviv, garnering international attention on social media.

Take a hint from one of the most iconic US denim brands and get your Tel Aviv Destination Tee today – or if you’re in Tel Aviv, check out all the fashion and culture that the White City promises.