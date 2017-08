Origami for the whole family at the Florentin Quartet

Her exhibit is a collection of steel statues, a simple metal reimagined through her artistic work and vision, just as origami transforms what is merely paper into elaborate creative pieces.

The same space that welcomed the “Chaos” of Guy Aloni is now encouraging the tranquility of origami with artist Sarita Peled. The origami workshop, hosted this upcoming Sunday at the Florentin Quartet, is part of Peled’s exhibit, “The Phoenix”–an exploration of transforming the simple into something unique and new.