Origami for the whole family at the Florentin Quartet

The same space that welcomed the “Chaos” of Guy Aloni is now encouraging the tranquility of origami with artist Sarita Peled. The origami workshop, hosted this upcoming Sunday at the Florentin Quartet, is part of Peled’s exhibit, “The Phoenix”–an exploration of transforming the simple into something unique and new. Her exhibit is a collection of steel statues, a simple metal reimagined through her artistic work and vision, just as origami transforms what is merely paper into elaborate creative pieces.
The workshop will focus on folding the boat shape, and ultimately all of the different boats will be assembled into a greater piece. Entrance to the workshop is free and suitable for people of all ages–from 6 to 96–but don’t forget to register in advance, and bring a stapler, staples, and a folding mood.
The origami workshop will be at the Florentin Quartet (3 Maon St, Tel Aviv) on Sunday, August 20 from 17:00-19:00. Check out their website for more details, and register in advance here.
