The three things you need to know today in Israel: Thursday August 3

1. Sport your proudest rainbow colors and march in Jerusalem's March for Pride and Tolerance. This year's event will focus on the intersectional identities of religious observance and sexual orientation among residents and allies in the Holy City.
2. Turn up for Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers tonight at Rishon Lezion's wildest outdoor music park. The EDM-pop duo will have you partying under the stars and into the morning.
3. From playing music and eating hummus in bassist Tal Tamari’s basement, to adding members and finding their sound, Folly Tree has been on a magical musical journey. Join them at Bascula today for an energetic, emotional performance.
