The three things you need to know today in Israel: Tuesday Sept 19

1. It's time to get those creative juices (and wine) flowing! Head to The Red House in Shapira for the 27th edition of Drink & Draw.

2. Party all-night long under the stars with the top Israeli DJ's around at this year's Boombox festival–from Infected Mushroom to Tuna, why not sin one last time before the inevitable Yom Kippur atonement.

3. Crack the cultural code at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art tonight with a special performance by the Oslo String Quartet, a Scandinavian group who gained notoriety outside of Norway when they won a prize at the prestigious London International String Competition.