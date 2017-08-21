The three things you need to know today in Israel: Wed Aug 23

1. Take in the magic flowing down the alleyways of Tzfat as traditional musicians perform in the 30th installation of the Tzfat Klezmer Festival.
2. Did somebody say beer? Get ready to sit on the grass and revel in the live music performances as you throw back a cold one in the late summer humidity at the Jerusalem Beer Festival.
3. Don't just listen to the talk of the town, take part in it. Go green at Bana, Tel Aviv's newest driving force in the plant-based restaurant scene.
Advertising
Advertising
Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com