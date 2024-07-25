We pick out the best things to do in Las Vegas this weekend, including our favorite concerts, culture and cuisine.

The weekend is coming. Let us help you with your plans—we’re already making ours. Whether it’s a concert coming into town, a sporting event, a new brunch at one of the best restaurants or a museum exhibition you’ve been wanting to check out, we have you covered. Here are the best things to do in Las Vegas this weekend.

Things to do in Las Vegas this weekend

The All Out Stout Bout

Beer Zombies Brewing

July 26, 27 from 11am until taps run dry

Stout lovers, clear your calendar. Beer Zombies Brewing is holding a summer edition of its All Out Stout Bout. They’ll be tapping eight stouts at 11am on Friday, and the event runs until the kegs get kicked. Tasting guests will vote for their favorite to crown a champion. Food trucks will be on site.

Sunset Luau at Bel-Aire Backyard

Durango Casino & Resort

July 26 5–10pm

Get an authentic taste of Hawaii at Bel-Aire Backyard’s Sunset Luau. Known for its Hawaiian street food, Ai Pono Cafe is hosting a themed pop-up at the Durango pool. The party will feature a number of bites for purchase and includes a pig roast, reggae tunes and a traditional fire knife and Tahitian dance performance.

Rouge Room

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

July 26 at 7pm

What makes this Ladies’ Night so special? It’s not just the all-night half-off drinks or the DJ spinning tunes by the poolside venue, it’s the chance to win a free vacation for you and your friends. The Rouge Room will be giving away a trip for four to Newport Beach with round-trip flights, a two-room two-night stay at the Pendry and dinner for four at SET Steak and Sushi.

Monster Jam

Thomas & Mack Center

July 26–28, times vary

Monster truck fans are in for a treat as the Thomas & Mack Center becomes the center of the Monster Jam universe. The three-day event will feature the debut of Sparkle Smash, a colorful six-ton unicorn truck. And be sure to arrive early: A Monster Jam Pit Party will be held prior to the Saturday and Sunday events allowing fans to see the trucks up close and meet the drivers.

Morrissey

House of Blues

July 26, 27 at 7pm

Legendary British singer Morrissey has a new temporary home at the House of Blues. The former frontman for the Smiths is scheduled to perform fours shows at the Mandalay Bay venue over the next two weekends.

Mariah Carey

Dolby Live at Park MGM

July 26, 27 at 8pm

More Mimi. Not only is Mariah Carey returning to Park MGM this weekend with her most personal and heartfelt show yet, the singer announced this week that she’s extending her Las Vegas residency. The eight new “Celebration of Mimi Live” shows have been added and will run January 31 through February 15, 2025.

Super Summer Theatre

Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

Through Aug 10, Wed–Sat at 8pm

A summer tradition is returning. Super Summer Theatre is bringing School of Rock to the stage. See the musical under the stars at Spring Mountain Ranch—just 10 miles from the Strip. Be sure to pack a picnic and bring a blanket or chair (or rent one for $1). Food vendors are on site but outside food and drinks, including alcohol, are also allowed. Tickets are $22.50 (plus $10 per car). Children 5 and under are free.

Rod Stewart: The Hits

The Colosseum at Caesars

Wed, Fri, Sat through August 7 at 7:30pm

Rod Stewart’s 13-year residency at Caesars Palace is coming to close. With only a few shows left “Tonight’s the Night” to get your “Hot Legs” over to the Colosseum to see the rocker sing his chart-topping hits.

Stadium Swim

Circa

Fridays 8am–11pm

Start the weekend off with a cold cocktail in the pool. Stadium Swim is hosting summer pool parties every Friday ($25) throughout the summer. Expect DJs, impromptu dance parties and sports playing on the 143-foot-wide television screen. Fireworks fly at 9:15pm.

Friday Night Swim

Golden Nugget

Fridays through August 2, 7–10pm

Slip down the waterslide and swim with sharks. The Golden Nugget is opening its downtown pool to the public for free on Friday evenings this summer. The Tank, named so for the 200,000-gallon shark-filled aquarium in the center of the pool, will have live DJs, featured cocktails, table games and giveaways.

Friday Fireworks

Plaza Hotel and Casino

Fridays through August 30 at 9:15pm

What better way to celebrate summer and welcome the weekend than watching a fireworks show over downtown Las Vegas? Inspired by the Disneyland pyrotechnic shows, the Plaza is launching fireworks and lighting up the sky every Friday through Labor Day. Show starts at 9:15pm.

Summerlin Farmers’ Market

Downtown Summerlin

Every Saturday from 9am to 2pm

There are a few farmers’ markets in the Las Vegas valley but perhaps the most popular one is in the southwest Summerlin neighborhood where every Saturday residents pick from bins of fresh fruits and vegetables, grab some pastries, flowers and fresh bread.

Idina Menzel

Smith Center

July 27 at 7:30pm

On Saturday, Idina Menzel’s “Take Me or Leave Me” tour hits the Smith Center. If a recent show is any indication on what to expect, the powerhouse “Let It Go” singer and Tony Award-winning actress (for her role as Elphaba in Wicked) will perform songs from Broadway shows like Wicked, Rent and, of course, Frozen.