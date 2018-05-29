Feelgood flicks of the summer – 10 movies to see over the holidays

1. Ocean’s 8 (Jun 18)

An all-female revival of the Ocean’s franchise with Sandra Bullock heading up an ultra-cool posse of criminals that includes Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna. It’s set at the Met Gala, so celebrity cameos are guaranteed.



2. Leave No Trace (Jun 29)

Debra Granik, who launched Jennifer Lawrence into the stratosphere with her indie ‘Winter’s Bone’, could just repeat the trick with Kiwi actress Thomasin McKenzie. With Ben Foster, she’s the co-star of an outdoorsy father-and-son drama that wowed audiences at this year’s Sundance.

Heroes in their own bedtimes: Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack join the fray in Incredibles 2

3. Sicario 2: Soldado (Jun 29)

There’s a new director calling the shots on this drug war sequel – Stefano Sollima (‘Suburra’) – but expect the same brooding menace and Benicio del Toro back as an anti-hero so cool he might have emerged from a Sergio Leone western.

4. Incredibles 2 (Jul 13)

The original is one of Pixar’s finest, though it did take them a while to get round to the sequel. Okay, 14 years. This time the Incredible clan’s nemesis is The Underminer (Pixar’s lucky mascot John Ratzenberger), who’s probably not going to be quite as low-key and passive-aggressive as he sounds. Frankly, we’d be sold if this film was just a two-hour family meeting.

5. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Jul 20)

Solving the problem of whether to go back to the beginning or pick up where the first Abba-fuelled ‘Mamma Mia!’ movie left off, ‘Here We Go Again’ will do a bit of both, with Lily James playing the younger Meryl Streep (she’s back too). Is it clever or merely indecisive? Time will tell. With those back-and-forward timelines, think of it as ‘Interstellar’ in espadrilles.

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd suit up in August’s Ant-Man sequel

6. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Jul 26)

Six missions in and so far none of them have proved impossible, so is it time for a title change? ‘Mission: Tricky’, perhaps? As the current title hints, there’s nukes in this one, with Sean Harris’s whispering baddie Solomon Lane resurfacing. Mainly, though, it’s another chance for Tom Cruise to give his insurers a coronary as he dangles, leaps and plunges from a variety of tall things. Vanessa Kirby joins the fun this time out.

7. Ant-Man and the Wasp (Aug 3)

The tiniest Marvel superhero – at least until they create ‘Microbe Man’ – missed ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ but he’s back for his second solo outing. We’ll catch up with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), AKA Ant-Man, as a dad pining for another adventure. He’ll get more than he bargained for when Evangeline Lilly becomes fan-favourite the Wasp.

Deadliest catch: Jason Statham and Li Bingbing in The Meg

8. The Meg (Aug 10)

Jason Statham meets a seriously massive dino-shark – the megalodon – and engages it in combat in the summer’s maddest-sounding action movie. The Stath is a stranded diver hunted by the uber-fish. Our prediction? It will end with the grizzled star punching the shark’s lights out, before high-fiving a passing porpoise and lighting a cigar. Underwater.

9. Yardie (Aug 24)

Idris Elba’s directorial debut is a gangster tale spanning ’70s Jamaica and ’80s Hackney. If you love dancehall and reggae, the actor-turned-filmmaker has a crate-load of awesome tunes in store. Look out for Londoner Aml Ameen as the charismatic lead.

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman promises a major return to form

10. BlacKkKlansman (Aug 24)

Judging by reports from Cannes, Spike Lee is back to his incendiary best with this story of an African-American detective (John David Washington) infiltrating the KKK in ’70s Colorado. It’s a true story – yes, really – and promises to be a fierce, funny and topical takedown of white supremacists.