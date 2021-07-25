Sometimes, a bad day calls for a shoulder to cry on. Others call for a stiff drink. And some days, you just need to throw on your headphones, crank up the volume and wallow in your own sorrow to the soundtrack of an emotionally devastating song that seems written exclusively for you.

Sad songs come in all flavors, from breakup anthems to 12-bar blues. But if you're just looking for a soundtrack calibrated to general malaise, this list is for you. And don't worry... once you're done (or just out of ice cream), we've got a stack of extremely happy songs to get you back on your feet.

Listen to these songs on Amazon Music

RECOMMENDED:

😊 The best happy songs

😂 The best funny songs

🎉 The best party songs ever made

🎤 The best karaoke songs

🕺 The best pop songs of all time