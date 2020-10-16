After months of lockdown and a ban on overnight stays in the UK, our options for a holiday finally opened back up this summer. People from the UK are now allowed to travel to a number of countries around the world, without facing quarantine on arrival or on their return. Hotels, B&Bs and campsites in England and Scotland are hosting stays again.

So are holidays in Wales allowed too?

Well, Wales’ travel restrictions were eased in July, meaning travel around the country and stays in hotels, campsites and self-contained accommodation were all allowed again. However a new travel ban, which comes into effect from 6pm today (October 16) means Londoners are no longer allowed to visit the country.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced new rules banning people from England’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 areas from entering Wales. This includes London, which as of today is in Tier 2. Visitors from Northern Ireland and parts of central Scotland, which are currently under a strict local lockdown, are also not permitted entry to Wales.

Drakeford said the new rules are ‘essentially designed to prevent people going to those holiday parts of Wales, the far west and the far southwest of Wales, where the virus is still in very low circulation.’

The police will have extra patrols on main roads into Wales to enforce the new rules.

If you live outside of London in a Tier 1 area, you can still travel to Wales. However there are other rules that impact you if you are planning on going on holiday to Wales this year. The ‘rule of six’ means that you can no longer go on holiday with (you guessed it) more than six people. In England that includes children but in Wales it doesn’t. Only people aged 11 and over count towards the total headcount in Wales.

Your group, or ‘extended household’, must not be comprised of more than four different households, though. What actually is an ‘extended household’? According to the BBC, in Wales ‘people in an extended household can have physical contact, exercise, cook and eat together, and also stay in each other's homes, but the people in the extended household cannot be changed once arranged.’

There are also a number of local locations currently in place in Wales – in Bangor, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Conway, Swansea, Torfaen, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Llanelli, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Bridgend, Vale of Glamorgan, Wrexham and Blaenau Gwent – which may impact a planned holiday. No one is currently allowed to leave or enter these areas unless they have a reasonable excuse. And really needing a holiday doesn’t count fyi!

