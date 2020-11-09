Wales’ ‘firebreak’ lockdown has ended but new restrictions have come into force

After months of lockdown and a ban on overnight stays in the UK, our options for a holiday finally opened back up this summer. People from the UK were allowed to travel to a number of countries around the world, without facing quarantine on arrival or on their return.

However, recent changes mean non-essential travel in England is banned until December 2, while people are being asked not to travel between Scotland and England either.

So are holidays in Wales allowed?

Under England’s national lockdown rules, people from England are currently not allowed to go on holiday or stay overnight somewhere that isn’t their home, unless it’s for essential reasons related to work, education or healthcare.

When lockdown eases in England, it’s worth noting that there are also additional restrictions in place in Wales. The country has just come out of a ‘firebreak’ lockdown which lasted for a little over two weeks. During that time period people were asked to stay at home, pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops closed and non-essential travel in and out of Wales was banned.

So what’s the deal now? Restrictions have eased in Wales. As of November 9, non-essential businesses can reopen, two-household bubbles can be formed again, and may meet inside in each other’s homes, and there are no travel restrictions within Wales itself.

However, travel to and from England remains banned unless you have a ‘reasonable excuse’.

We’ll keep you updated as the rules change, but for now at least it looks like holidays in Wales (and the rest of the UK) are cancelled.

