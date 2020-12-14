Here’s the deal with travel to Wales from England right now and during the Christmas period

After months of lockdown and a ban on overnight stays in the UK, our options for a holiday finally opened back up this summer. People from the UK were allowed to travel to a number of countries around the world, without facing quarantine on arrival or on their return. However, recent changes mean non-essential travel in England has been banned, while people are being asked not to travel between Scotland and England either.

So are holidays in Wales allowed?

The country has recently come out of a ‘firebreak’ lockdown. During that time period people were asked to stay at home, pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops closed and non-essential travel in and out of Wales was banned, but some of these restrictions have now lifted.

People in England were also not allowed to go on holiday or stay overnight somewhere that isn’t their home, unless it’ was for essential reasons related to work, education or healthcare, while the country was under lockdown. But that lifted on December 2. So what’s the deal now?

The Welsh government have confirmed that travel is now allowed between Wales and Tier 1 and 2 areas in England.

Travel to Wales from a Tier 3 area, like London, Bristol or Kent, in England will remain banned, while people will not be allowed to travel between Wales and Tier 3 and 4 areas in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Additionally, travel between Wales and anywhere in England, including Tier 3 locations, will be permitted during the Christmas period. Between December 23 and 27, people can travel anywhere within the UK and form a Christmas Bubble, comprising of up to three households.

As for other restrictions in Wales during this time, Drakeford recently announced new post-firebreak rules. There is a ban on the sale of alcohol in pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales, which will also have to close by 6pm. Cinemas, bingo halls, indoor entertainment venues and outdoor attractions also have to close.

Non-essential shops can remain open while there are no travel restrictions within Wales itself.

We’ll keep you updated as the rules change, but for now at least it looks like holidays and visits to loved ones in Wales are back on the cards for some people.

