Welsh summer holidays could be on the horizon, with travel restrictions in the country set to lift from July 6

Despite lockdowns easing and countries lifting their border restrictions all around the world, international travel does still feel a way off. It’s probably something to do with the fact that anyone entering the UK at the moment is subject to a 14-day quarantine period, and that includes British nationals returning from trips abroad. Also, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office is still advising ‘against all but essential international travel’.

Even when those restrictions are lifted, a summer spent closer to home seems to be what most people in UK are after this year. Lucky, then, that any travel restrictions between England, Wales and Scotland look set to lift fairly soon.

While holidays in the UK are currently banned, that does look like it will change in the next few weeks. In England, hotels, self-catering cottages and cabins will be allowed to host stays from July 4, in line with the government’s Our Plan to Rebuild document. It also means English campsites are allowed to open for the summer. Scotland is working to a slightly different timeline – its tourism sector is expected to reopen on July 15, as part of the Scottish government’s lockdown route map.

Now it’s been announced that Wales is set to ease travel restrictions from July 6. First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that, from that date, people will be allowed to ‘travel as far as they like for all purposes’. That means travel into and around Wales will be possible.

Right now it’s not allowed, because the lockdown rules in Wales are different from those elsewhere in the UK. People from England would be breaching the rules by even entering Wales for a stroll, because the current Welsh rules require people to stay within five miles of their homes.

A week later, overnight stays in Wales will also be allowed. Drakeford stated that bookings for ‘self-contained accommodation’ can start to be made from July 13. So, provided the infection rate continues to drop, holidays in Wales are back on the agenda this summer.

How about further afield? The UK’s quarantine rules might be lifted by July.

