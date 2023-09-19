Dive three miles out from Key Biscayne and you’ll find Neptune Memorial Reef, an artificial reef and underwater mausoleum that, when completed, will be able to hold 250,000 cremated souls (Julia Child was allegedly interred here upon her death in 2004). It also happens to be the world’s largest manmade coral reef, so no need to bring flowers, but do bring your flippers or fins. N25º 42.036′ W80º 05.409′, Key Biscayne
Where do you go to seek out an eternity (or just an afternoon) of peace and serenity? Your local cemetery will always deliver. By our count, there are about 18 throughout Miami-Dade County, and some are so picturesque you may find yourself wandering away from your intended visitation onto other plots unknown. If they aren’t hanging around Miami’s most haunted places, our ghosts (yes, even the most famous ones) rest beneath palm trees, in beautiful limestone condos and even 40 feet beneath the sea. Here are our picks for Miami’s most beautiful cemeteries.