Miami
Timeout

Miami City Cemetery
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Phillip PessarMiami City Cemetery

The most beautiful cemeteries in Miami

From coral reefs to gothic mausoleums and overgrown parks, rest easy for an afternoon at one of Miami’s prettiest cemeteries.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Where do you go to seek out an eternity (or just an afternoon) of peace and serenity? Your local cemetery will always deliver. By our count, there are about 18 throughout Miami-Dade County, and some are so picturesque you may find yourself wandering away from your intended visitation onto other plots unknown. If they aren’t hanging around Miami’s most haunted places, our ghosts (yes, even the most famous ones) rest beneath palm trees, in beautiful limestone condos and even 40 feet beneath the sea. Here are our picks for Miami’s most beautiful cemeteries.

Neptune Memorial Reef
Photograph: Shutterstock/Joshua Lehew

1. Neptune Memorial Reef

Dive three miles out from Key Biscayne and you’ll find Neptune Memorial Reef, an artificial reef and underwater mausoleum that, when completed, will be able to hold 250,000 cremated souls (Julia Child was allegedly interred here upon her death in 2004). It also happens to be the world’s largest manmade coral reef, so no need to bring flowers, but do bring your flippers or fins. N25º 42.036′ W80º 05.409′, Key Biscayne

Miami City Cemetery
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikipedia/Daniel Di Palma

2. Miami City Cemetery

Julia Tuttle, Charles Peacock, Theodore Gibson, The Burdines Family. Miami’s most famous pioneers can be found right across the street from Mignonette at Miami City Cemetery. This is the cemetery of pomp, circumstance and patina: Among its diverse scattering of tombstones you’ll find some of the oldest and grandest mausoleums and monuments in the city. 1800 NE 2nd Ave

Caballero Rivero Woodlawn North
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikipedia/Phillip Pessar

4. Caballero Rivero Woodlawn North

Angels aren’t the only things flying around Caballero Rivero Woodlawn North. The cemetery is also a bird sanctuary and could as well be a tropical garden with all the rare plants it touts. After ogling the awe-striking Gothic mausoleum, enjoy the tree-lined paved paths leading you to the tombs of Cuba’s who’s-who, Miami pioneers like the Brickell’s and George Merrick, and even a few foreign presidents. 3260 SW 8th St

Pinewood Cemetery
Photograph: Shutterstock/Hernando Sorzano

5. Pinewood Cemetery

Pinewood Cemetery’s got an old, forgotten Florida feel. Located three blocks from the Cocoplum Circle, most of its residents lived at the turn of the 20th century, and the land in which they lay looks as overgrown and untouched as when they first arrived. It’s a perfect mystery stop the next time you’re biking along Old Cutler or The Grove. 7301 Erwin Rd, Coral Gables

Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikipedia/Liber8tor

7. Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery

Some people head to Sweetwater to visit Ikea, others to visit Jackie Gleason’s grave. Why the South Beach local decided to be buried all the way out in Doral in the 1960s is a mystery, but staring out over the sparkling lake at all the rich foliage while sitting on his mausoleum’s marble steps could sell anyone on a plot there. 11411 NW 25th St, Doral

Key West Cemetery
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikipedia/Marc Averette

8. Key West Cemetery

For our final stop (pun intended), let’s head down to the Conch Republic to check out the Key West Cemetery, where almost 100,000 of the key's first residents are stacked almost (and at times, exactly) on top of each other. Established in 1847, this overgrown cemetery predates Miami’s founding, and many of its tomb inscriptions match the quirky personalities who come to settle in the Southernmost point. If you go, definitely take a walking tour to get the scoop on all of its permanent visitors. 701 Passover Ln, Key West

