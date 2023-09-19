Where do you go to seek out an eternity (or just an afternoon) of peace and serenity? Your local cemetery will always deliver. By our count, there are about 18 throughout Miami-Dade County, and some are so picturesque you may find yourself wandering away from your intended visitation onto other plots unknown. If they aren’t hanging around Miami’s most haunted places, our ghosts (yes, even the most famous ones) rest beneath palm trees, in beautiful limestone condos and even 40 feet beneath the sea. Here are our picks for Miami’s most beautiful cemeteries.