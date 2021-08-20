This former Cuban Consulate in Little Haiti not only has a creepy history but an eerie present. The original owner’s wife, Paula Milord, died suddenly after a leg amputation and was buried in the back garden by her husband. Since then, people have heard piano music and smelled coffee (both things Milord allegedly liked to do) and have seen a one-legged lady floating in the hallway. It is currently closed for visitors, but it should reopen by September, and if not, you can always drive by to get a glimpse.
Palm trees and sunny skies might not conjure up images of traditional ghost stories, but just because we lack haunted colonial taverns and Victorian mansions, does not mean we don’t have historic graveyards, storied villas and deserted ghost towns near Miami. Whether you want to do something during the day before you head out to one of your massive Halloween parties in Miami or you’re just looking for a fun day trip from Miami any time of the year, we have rounded up the spookiest spots in the Magic City.
RECOMMENDED: Guide to Halloween in Miami