14 fun ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Miami

Get your sombreros and piñatas out because Friday is Cinco de Mayo. A date that originally marked the Mexican victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla has today become synonymous with a day full of tacos, margaritas and mariachis. Whether you’re looking to turn up or chill out, the list below has something for everyone.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Swing by one of South Beach’s largest Cinco de Mayo parties for $5 margaritas and the second annual taco eating contest. The restaurant is offering fun prizes and a chance to win a staycation at the Mondrian South Beach. Fri at 3pm.

CityPlace Doral

Hosted DJ Laz from Hits 97.3, CityPlace Doral’s fiesta promises fun for the whole family. Grown-ups can take advantage of food and drink specials in plaza while the kiddos enjoy spectacular fountain displays and live performances. Fri 5–11pm

The ROOFTOP at E11EVEN

If you’re looking for a place to party, E11EVEN has you covered with its Cinco de Mayo celebration. Sip $3 Avion tequila cocktails and Coronas while munching on $1 tacos and jamming to local band Ara Oko. Fri at 11pm.

Mary Brickell Village

Head to outdoor mall Mary Brickell Village for one of the largest block parties in Miami. Expect plentiful tequila shots, mariachi bands and two DJ stages. Arrive by 9pm to see the piñata drop, featuring eight-foot-tall Paco. 900 S Miami Ave. Fri 5pm–1am; $10, at the door $20.

The Vagabond Hotel

The tequila and whiskey will be flowing at this fun retro-themed MiMo hotel. The festive pool party features drink specials and a special appearance by taco truck La Pollita. Fri at 4pm.

Downtown Dadeland

Downtown Dadeland and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill host a neighborhood culinary festival with food from the Brick American Kitchen and Bar, Ghee Indian Kitchen, Harry’s Pizzeria and more. It’s a party for the whole family with face painting, live music and a taco eating contest. 7250 North Kendall Dr, Kendall. Fri 5–10pm.

Tacology

Brickell City Centre’s festive Mexican restaurant is giving all diners a free tequila shot upon arrival. Plus, DJ Umber Brandi Ville spins while you feast on tacos and guac. Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave. Fri at 5pm.

American Social

This Brickell hotspot is moving its popular Taco Tuesday to Cinco de Mayo, and adding even more festive flair. Indulge in the all-you-can-eat taco bar ($15.95), bottomless guacamole ($11.50) and all sorts of tequila drink specials. Fri at 5pm.

Cantina La Veinte

For a decidedly more authentic celebration, Executive Chef Santiago Gomez is debuting a special Cinco de Mayo menu featuring modern Mexican dishes like Don Julio 1842-infused Wagyu ribeye and smoked octopus with huitlacoche rice. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, try their chipotle-infused Cantina Margarita. Fri 1:30pm–1am.

Biltmore Hotel

For a fancy fiesta, hit up the Biltmore Hotel’s annual Cinco de Mayo lawn party. Celebrate in style with free margaritas, a Mexican-inspired buffet and a live mariachi band. Fri 7–9pm; $45.

Coyo Taco

From live mariachi bands and luchador matches to $5 margaritas and tacos, Coyo Taco’s third annual Cinco de Mayo block party is jam-packed with fun and cheap eats. Fri 4pm–3am.

The Social Club

Stop by the South Beach bar for their “5 at 5 on 5” special, featuring $5 martinis, wines draft beers and themed bites. Fri at 5pm.

Gin+Collins

Known for their fancy craft cocktails, this new gin lounge is also gaining acclaim for their delicious tacos. Cash in on Cinco de Mayo with a free tequila shot for every taco order and bring a friend, since they’re also offering two-for-one margaritas. Fri 5pm–midnight.

Cinco de Mayo Crawl

OLLA, El Grito, and Taquiza team up for an epic Cinco de Mayo Crawl. Take advantage of drink specials at each spot (noon–4pm at Taquiza, 4–8pm at Olla, and 8–9pm at El Grito), plus free shots of Cazadores tequila. Fri at noon.

