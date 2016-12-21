5 last-minute Christmas gifts for your Miami friends

For all you holiday shoppers who waited until the eleventh hour to buy presents, we have something better than free express shipping from Amazon: gifts you can purchase and share almost immediately. We’re talking tickets to some of the best Miami theater and performing arts, discounts on local attractions and other goodies you can scoop up right this minute. We’ve also thrown in a couple of stocking stuffers your friends in the 305 will surely love.

Discounted tickets to Kurios—Cabinet of Curiosities

See the show our theater critic is calling the most astonishing spectacle in years. Time Out Miami readers get 20 percent off tickets through December 31. Tickets available at tickets.cirquedusoleil.com.

Pitbull Cuba

Be the first to smell—and share—the latest fragrance from Mr. 305, which is currently sold only in Miami. Billed as a sensory tribute to his family heritage, Pitbull Cuba is offered for both men and women. Available locally at Perfumania (locations vary) and at perfumania.com.

Paint Nite

Use code “TimeOutMia” to receive 45 percent off a ticket to any local Paint Nite event, featuring two hours of creativity and plenty of cocktails. Tickets available at paintnite.com.

Mido Multifort Canes Limited Edition

Forget tickets to a game (those are easy to come by). Get your Hurricanes-loving friend a limited-edition timepiece create by the team’s official timekeeper, Mido. Available at us.shopmido.com.

Airboat ride through the Everglades

Whether you’re a local or just visiting, December is the perfect time to check out the Everglades in Miami. Read: fewer mosquitos. Tickets available at attractions.timeout.com.

