A new Latin-inspired, American craft-beer brewery is coming to Wynwood

What do you get when you mix Colombian brews with American craft-beer styling? Pure genius, otherwise known as Veza Sur Brewing Co. (55 NW 25 St; vezasur.com).

Berny Silberwasser of Bogota Beer Company and Chris and Jeremy Cox of 10 Barrel Brewing Co. from Oregon are responsible for the new Latin-inspired brewery, which opens in Wynwood on August 19. The collaboration is equal parts brewery, tap room and hangout space. An open floor plan with exposed tanks and chambers gives guests full access to the brewing process while a massive covered patio invites locals to linger as they enjoy a beer or two.

House brews are perfect for Miami's hot, hot weather, too. Making you rethink your love of Coronas or session IPAs in the summer is Veza Sur's chopp, the brewery's version of Brazil's popular crisp lager. Other locally made pours include a coffee porter and various sours. And for the folks who always need something extra, Veza Sur offers a selection of beer cocktails developed in partnership with the folks at Bar Lab (the Anderson, Broken Shaker).

Veza Sur opens at noon on Saturday, August, 19—which means any plans you had to be productive on the weekend have been officially replaced with day drinking.

