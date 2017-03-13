Armin van Buuren eats Asian food before performing, plus other pre- and post-show dining rituals

Traveling from city to city playing show after show can really work up an appetite. And if you're Armin van Buuren, your cravings change according to mood and location.

In Miami, where the Dutch-born DJ will be later this month for his 12th (!!) Miami Music Week, pre-show meals are generally Asian and heavy on the seafood. Van Buuren has three performances to fuel up for this time around: he's playing the Ultra Music Festival mainstage on Friday and curating his legendary, radio-show-inspired A State of Trance stage at the festival on Sunday.

Looking to catch van Buuren offstage? Head to these Miami restaurants, where you're likely to catch the EDM giant tearing it up between shows.

Mr Chow

"This is my go-to spot for dinner before performing anywhere in Miami. There’s nothing better than sitting outside on a breezy night chowing down on glazed prawns, dumplings and squid ink noodles."

Azul

"Brickell Key is my favorite oasis from the hustle and bustle in Miami, and the island’s waterfront restaurant, Azul, in the Mandarin Oriental is the perfect getaway for a quiet, scenic meal."

Lagniappe

"For relaxing vibes and live music, I head to Lagniappe. With bountiful wine options and cheese plates for miles, it’s a great spot to regroup with my team and take in the Wynwood atmosphere."

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

"Chef Michael Schwartz keeps his menu simple and fresh, which I always appreciate. Located in the heart of the Miami Design District, this is the ideal location for dinner with friends before a walk around the area."

Doraku

"I love kicking off my evening with dinner on Doraku’s patio, ordering a selection of the Japanese eatery’s fresh sushi dishes and classy drinks while soaking in the energy of Mary Brickell Village."

