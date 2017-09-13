Art Basel Miami Beach announces its gallery lineup for 2017

How can you tell it’s officially fall in Miami? It’s not the changing leaves, rather it’s the arrival of Art Basel Miami Beach. While we still have a couple months to go until the 2017 edition of the contemporary art fair, organizers have already announced the 268 galleries whose works will be filling the halls of the Miami Beach Convention Center come December 7.

Due to ongoing renovations to the convention center, this year’s Art Basel will have a completely new layout compared to previous years with increased exhibition space, larger booths, wider aisles and beefed up lounges and dining options (plus the return of the fabulous champagne carts). This year also brings 20 new participants from Europe, Asia, South America and North America.

Section highlights include:

Galleries: Painting, sculpture, drawing, installation, photography and video works presented by 198 international galleries

Nova: Included in this year’s 29 exhibitors is Miami’s David Castillo Gallery, which presents a politically charged exhibit of works that question contemporary representations of race, sexuality and gender

Survey: Returns for its fourth year with 16 exhibitions comprising works created before 2000

Art Basel Miami Beach happens December 7, 2017, through December 10, 2017. For a full list of participating galleries, check out the Art Basel website.

