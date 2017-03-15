CityPlace Doral brings new restaurants and entertainment to the neighborhood

The next time your friends suggest a night out in Doral, you might think twice before offering up an alternative. The reason for your change of heart: CityPlace Doral, the industrial hub’s shiny new commercial development. Set to officially open this Friday, March 17, the mixed-use project (it also features more than 1,000 luxury residences) will eventually be home to 40 restaurants, including Pembroke Pines’ Brimstone Woodfire Grill and Salsa Fiesta; boutiques like Agua Bendita and Kare; and entertainment options such as a CinéBistro-Cobb Theatre (opening this month) and a Kings America bowling alley (opening later this year). Besides giving the area’s nine-to-fivers a reason to leave their cubicles at lunchtime, CityPlace—and its 250,000 square feet of diversions— continues a recent trend of new local constructions (think M.I.A. Beer Co. and the Shops at Downtown Doral, both of which opened their doors within the last year) giving locals motivation to venture west.
