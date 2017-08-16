Concrete Beach launches a new beer dinner series with Ariete

You may have spent many a college night pounding a bag of chips and a six-pack for dinner, but you’re older now. You do things like make reservations for Miami Spice dinner and attend live music festivals—which is why your beer pairings need to grow up, too.

Next week, Concrete Beach Brewery launches a new monthly dinner series with Coconut Grove restaurant Ariete called Brew Views. Chef Michael Beltran and brew master Joseph Reynolds are teaming up to create a six-course, beer-paired dinner that features signature dishes and brews from each location. The thoughtful pairings range from fish crudo with wheat ale (the mild acidity in the beer balances the acidity and tartness of the fish) to short rib with Concrete’s Havana Lager, whose crispness complements the crunchy vegetables (not Doritos) in the dish.

The intimate dinners, which kick off August 24 at 7pm, seat only 20 people and are priced at $85 (that’s less than $15 per course, by the way). Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase tickets online as they are expected to sell out.

