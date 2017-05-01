  • Blog
  • Comedy
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Five times '¿Qué Pasa, USA?' got growing up Cuban so right

By Virginia Gil Posted: Monday May 1 2017, 11:23am

Five times '¿Qué Pasa, USA?' got growing up Cuban so right

America's first bilingual sitcom, ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A?, turns 40 years old today. 

The show, which centered on a Cuban-American family living in Little Havana, captured the idiosyncrasies of growing up in a multigenerational, multicultural household in Miami. The Peñas's misadventures were all of our ours, from navigating the English language to adapting to life in America. If you grew up with Cuban parents (or grandparents), chances are you found yourself in several of these ridiculous—and hysterically funny—situations.

When you come home drunk and your parents catch you sneaking in.

When you're the only native English speaker (and first-generation American) in the family.

When you try to translate for your Spanish-speaking grandparents.

When your Cuban grandparents find your weed.

When you're excited to get your driver license but your Cuban family is overprotective.

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Virginia Gil 141 Posts

Virginia is the editor of Time Out Miami. As a born-and-bred Miami girl, her cravings for croquetas are discerning and her hair is impermeable to humidity. Follow her on Twitter at @virginwrites.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest