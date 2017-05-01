Five times '¿Qué Pasa, USA?' got growing up Cuban so right

America's first bilingual sitcom, ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A?, turns 40 years old today.
The show, which centered on a Cuban-American family living in Little Havana, captured the idiosyncrasies of growing up in a multigenerational, multicultural household in Miami. The Peñas's misadventures were all of our ours, from navigating the English language to adapting to life in America. If you grew up with Cuban parents (or grandparents), chances are you found yourself in several of these ridiculous—and hysterically funny—situations.
When you come home drunk and your parents catch you sneaking in.
When you're the only native English speaker (and first-generation American) in the family.
When you try to translate for your Spanish-speaking grandparents.
When your Cuban grandparents find your weed.
When you're excited to get your driver license but your Cuban family is overprotective.
