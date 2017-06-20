Get a free milkshake delivered right to your door tomorrow

You've probably been too busy sipping rosé and running around in flip flops to notice that tomorrow, June 21st, is the first official day of summer.

So, to make it extra special for us Miamians who've already had our fill of the sun-soaked season, the folks at Lactaid will be delivering free milkshakes to the 305 tomorrow.

All you have to do is download the Postmates delivery app (which, considering the amount of rain we've been getting lately, you likely already have) and order a DIY kit to make your own Miami-inspired Sun & Surf milkshake. The package comes with everything you need to create an over-the-top shake just like the ones you see plastered all over Instagram. (The ingredients and inspiration come from New York City's New Territories, the sweets shop responsible for popularizing the whimsical unicorn milkshake.)

Delivery begins at 1pm tomorrow and orders will be fulfilled until supplies last, so act fast.

